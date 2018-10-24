Register
    An electronic billboard displays a vote hashtag at Times Square in New York, U.S., November 7, 2016

    Saudis Pour $24Mln to Influence US Policy During 2018 Election Cycle - Report

    © REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
    US
    WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia has poured more than $24 million through to influence US policy and public opinion during the US 2018 midterm congressional elections, the Center for Responsive Politics (CRP) said in a new analysis.

    "Saudi interests have spent more than $24 million to influence US policy and public opinion during the 2018 election cycle, according to disclosures to the Department of Justice made in compliance with the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA)," the analysis said on Tuesday.

    FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left and Spain's then Defense Minister Maria Dolores Cospedal shake hands after signing bi-lateral agreements in the presence of the then Prime Minister of Spain Mariano Rajoy, right, at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain. Spain has cancelled the sale of 400 laser-guided bombs to Saudi Arabia it was reported Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018, amid fears that the weapons could be used in the Riyadh-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen
    © AP Photo / Paul White
    Spain Votes Against Blocking Arms Deal With Saudi Arabia
    The Center for Responsive Politics explained that some $18 million of the $24 million was paid to foreign agents acting on behalf of Saudi interests in 2017 and another $6 million in spending has been reported this year.

    The sums make Saudi Arabia one of the top ten countries spending on influence and lobbying in the United States, according to the analysis.

    "Political donations made by foreign agents hired to act on behalf of Saudi Arabian interests have exceeded $1.6 million in the 2018 election cycle," the analysis said.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Unlikely Would Reconsider Contracts with US Companies — Analyst

    The estimate is a conservative one that does not include donations to House Armed Services Committee members from leftover funds in the campaign committee of former Congressman Howard "Buck" McKeon while he was working as registered foreign agent of Saudi Arabia, the analysis added.

