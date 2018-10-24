Saudis Pour $24Mln to Influence US Policy During 2018 Election Cycle - Report

WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia has poured more than $24 million through to influence US policy and public opinion during the US 2018 midterm congressional elections, the Center for Responsive Politics (CRP) said in a new analysis.

"Saudi interests have spent more than $24 million to influence US policy and public opinion during the 2018 election cycle, according to disclosures to the Department of Justice made in compliance with the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA)," the analysis said on Tuesday.

The Center for Responsive Politics explained that some $18 million of the $24 million was paid to foreign agents acting on behalf of Saudi interests in 2017 and another $6 million in spending has been reported this year.

The sums make Saudi Arabia one of the top ten countries spending on influence and lobbying in the United States, according to the analysis.

"Political donations made by foreign agents hired to act on behalf of Saudi Arabian interests have exceeded $1.6 million in the 2018 election cycle," the analysis said.

The estimate is a conservative one that does not include donations to House Armed Services Committee members from leftover funds in the campaign committee of former Congressman Howard "Buck" McKeon while he was working as registered foreign agent of Saudi Arabia, the analysis added.