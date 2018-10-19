Register
04:32 GMT +319 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Saudi Arabia Unlikely Would Reconsider Contracts Signed with US Companies - Analyst

    Saudi Arabia Unlikely Would Reconsider Contracts with US Companies - Analyst

    © AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Shawn Nickel
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sputnik asked Francis Perrin, the chairman of SPE (Stratégies et Politiques Energétiques [Energy Strategies and Policies]) and the publisher and editorial manager of Arab Oil & Gas and Pétrole et Gaz Arabes for the insight into the current Riyadh-Washington politics.

    Sputnik: Are we about to witness US “damage control” operation?  Could Pompeo visit in Riyadh be part of this operation?

    Francis Perrin: Clearly yes. The scenario of "rogue killers" was obviously prepared by the US and Saudi authorities. When the US State Secretary left Saudi Arabia he said that "there is serious commitment to determine all the facts and ensure accountability". We can of course have strong doubts on the willingness of the Saudi leadership to do that.

    Sputnik: Do you think that current geopolitical situation can seriously affect US business? Could gulf state reconsider its oil and arms contracts which can lead to heavy loses for American industries?

    Francis Perrin: President Trump once more referred to $110 billion of arms sales contracted by the US and Saudi Arabia following his trip to this country in May 2017. But we know this figure is greatly exaggerated to say the least. Arms contracts signed since this official visit are only a small fraction of this figure.

    It is very unlikely that Saudi Arabia would reconsider the contracts signed with US companies, whether in the oil and gas or arms sectors.

    Sputnik: How well do you think Saudi Arabian investments are integrated in US economy? (Saudi Arabia purchased Port Arthur biggest oil refinery in US)

    Francis Perrin: Saudi Arabia has invested and will go on investing in the US economy, which is the largest economy in the world. The national oil company, Saudi Aramco, is one of these key investors with its subsidiary, Motiva Enterprises, which is based in Houston and is an important refiner and oil marketer in the States. Saudi Arabia also holds a significant part of the US Treasury's debt. US oil and chemical companies are also very important investors in the Saudi economy (mainly in the refining and petrochemicals sectors).

    President Donald Trump
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Trump Says US to Make 'Strong Statement' Upon Receiving Khashoggi Probe Results
    Sputnik: Do you think that Trump and his administration will try to distance themselves from this situation and avoid financial and foreign consequences especially after his “rouge killers” remarks?

    Francis Perrin: It’s been reported yesterday that Riyadh is considering serious cuts in oil production if US approve its sanctions bill. Can Saudi officials really spark a new oil crisis or it’s a simple bluff?

    Saudi Arabia is not seriously considering large oil production cuts at a time when oil prices are higher than $80 per barrel and with the possibility of an oil shortage due to a rising world oil demand, declining Iranian exports and a falling Venezuelan production. Saudi Arabia is under strong US pressure in order to put more oil on world markets, not less. Saudi Arabia will definitely not spark an oil crisis. It would be totally contrary to its longstanding oil strategy and its national interest.

    Residence of Consul General of Saudi Arabia
    © REUTERS / Osman Orsal
    US Needs to Know Facts Behind Khashoggi Disappearance to Formulate Appropriate Response - Pompeo
    Sputnik: Could it be argued that US failed to develop a constant strategy regarding this crisis?

    Francis Perrin: The US Administration was surprised by what happened and by the behavior of one of its key allies. It was late in reacting strongly to this political crisis, which it greatly underestimated, and was pushed by the media and the US Congress. A real strategy was developed only about 10 days after the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, which is a very long time in the 21st century for such a crisis.

    That being said the alliance between the US and Saudi Arabia, which is a very old and strong one, will survive. It began in 1945 and is based on three very simple words: oil and security. It remains valid in 2018 and beyond. Another key issue is a common perception of the Iranian threat.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Missing Saudi Journalist Khashoggi's Final Column Released
    'Saudi Arabia Has Leverage to Intimidate the Whole World' - Professor
    US Not to Change Logistical Support for Saudi-led Operations in Yemen
    Thomas Lippmann: US Has Never Risked Saudi Relationship Over Human Rights
    Saudi Investigation Team Arrives at Consul's Residence in Istanbul - Reports
    Tags:
    Saudi Arabia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Sinking Into the Ocean Deep
    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Being Lost to the Deep Blue Sea
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse