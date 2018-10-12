Trump's Afghanistan Strategy Must Be Given Chance to Succeed - Speaker Ryan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's strategy for Afghanistan and the entire South Asia region must have a chance to succeed, Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan said during a visit to the war-torn country.

"After this visit, it is clear to me that the president’s South Asia strategy must be given an opportunity to succeed," Ryan said.

Ryan said he was pleased to hear about the progress Afghan special mission units were made in reducing the threat of terrorism in the country.

"Fighting terrorism in this region remains in our nation’s vital interest and it is clear the current momentum of our military campaign is underpinning our diplomatic efforts to set the conditions for reconciliation,” he noted.

Ryan spent two days in Afghanistan along with House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mac Thornberry in order to meet with US troops as well as military, State Department, senior Afghan and coalition officials, the speaker's office said in a press release.

Trump last year announced a new "conditions-based" strategy for Afghanistan, which involves an open-ended military presence and more US servicemen on the ground.