Trump's Afghanistan Strategy Must Be Given Chance to Succeed - Speaker Ryan

"After this visit, it is clear to me that the president’s South Asia strategy must be given an opportunity to succeed," Ryan said.
Ryan said he was pleased to hear about the progress Afghan special mission units were made in reducing the threat of terrorism in the country.
"Fighting terrorism in this region remains in our nation’s vital interest and it is clear the current momentum of our military campaign is underpinning our diplomatic efforts to set the conditions for reconciliation,” he noted.
Trump last year announced a new "conditions-based" strategy for Afghanistan, which involves an open-ended military presence and more US servicemen on the ground.
