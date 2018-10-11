'Watch Your Back': Melania Trump Says Some White House Staffers Can't Be Trusted

A wide-ranging interview, “Being Melania – The First Lady,” that was conducted during Melania Trump’s Kenya trip will air on October 12 on ABC.

In a revealing interview with ABC’s Tom Llamas, US First Lady Melania Trump has suggested that the White House continues to hire people who cannot be trusted, but added that she has let her husband know.

“Some people, they don’t work there anymore. […] You always need to watch your back,” she said.

Responding to the question if it was true that she had 100 percent control over her husband’s decisions, Melania said: “Oh, I wish. I give him my honest advice and honest opinions, and then he does what he wants to do.”

As the interview took place in Kenya, where the First Lady was promoting her “Be Best” initiative, which seeks to raise awareness about cyber bullying, Melania alleged that she was “the most bullied person in the world. One of them, if you really see what people are saying about me.”

Speaking about the anti-harassment movement #MeToo just days after Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation as Supreme Court Justice, Melania said that women who come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct “need to be heard,” but they should provide “hard evidence.”

She also stressed that it’s not only women who need to be supported, but also men.

Llamas then wondered how she would respond to someone who, for instance, would ask, “How could you say that, Mrs. Trump? You need to stand with women.”

“I do stand with women. We need to show the evidence. You cannot just say to somebody, ‘Oh I was sexually assaulted, or ‘You did that to me,’ because sometimes the media goes too far. The way they portray some stories; it’s not correct, it’s not right,” she said.

The interview with the First Lady came on the heels of a New York Times op-ed, allegedly penned by an anonymous Trump administration official, who claimed that senior employees were attempting to derail the president’s agenda.

Reacting to the publication of the article, Trump blasted the author as “gutless”…

…and tweeted out a one-word message:

Most of the White House’s senior officials have denied writing the opinion piece and the identity of the author remains unknown.