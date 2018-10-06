'I Don’t Always Agree What He Tweets' - Melania About Donald Trump Tweets

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US First Lady Melania Trump said Saturday that she does not always agree with what US President Donald Trump writes on Twitter, and she always honestly informs him about her opinions.

"I don’t always agree what he tweets, and I tell him that. I give him my honest opinion and honest advice. And sometimes he listens and sometimes he doesn’t, but I have my own voice and my opinions, and it’s very important for me that I express what I feel," she said as broadcast by CNN.

Donald Trump is actively using his personal Twitter to publish his sometimes controversial viewpoints regarding international and domestic issues via this social network.

The first lady has been an object of public attention since the beginning of Trump's presidency. Earlier, she has prompted a social media storm with the "chic woman on safari" look she picked for her African tour, which happened to be her first solo foreign journey. The photos of the First Lady, sitting in a safari vehicle, taking photos of Kenya's fauna, have become the subject of heated discussions on Twitter.

Previously, Melania has already been at the center of "clothing controversy", after she wore a designer khaki jacket with a print on the back reading: "I really don't care, do u?" as she departed to visit a migrant child center in Texas this summer. However, in response to public outrage, Melania's spokesperson Stephanie Grisham dismissed all allegations, saying it was just a piece of clothing.