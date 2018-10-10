Who Are the Five Persons Trump is Floating to Replace UN Envoy Nikki Haley?

The US announced earlier in the day that Haley, who submitted her resignation on October 3, would leave her post at the end of the year. Donald Trump said she had earlier mentioned taking a bit of “time out” following her “intense” years of civil service.

Speaking to journalists on board Air Force One on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he has five potential candidates in mind that are fit to replace Nikki Haley as ambassador to the United Nations. However, he went on to name only one woman from the list: Dina Powell, a former deputy national security advisor to the US president.

Trump commented on Wednesday that Powell is one of many people his administration is talking to about the UN job.

He also noted to jounalists that Richard Grenell, the ambassador to Germany, who was floated as a possible replacement, is not on the list and is unlikely to take over the UN role, since he “is doing so well” in his current position that Trump “wouldn’t want to move him.”

"I'd personally like to keep Rick where he is," the president summed up.

However, he admitted being open to considering his candidacy.

Along with Grenell and Powell, other names are being contemplated to replace Haley – these are US Ambassador to Russia Jon Hunstman and Acting Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Heather Nauert.

Ivanka Trump was also pondered as a possible candidate to replace Haley, but removed herself from the list in a recent straight-forward tweet, while expressing certainty that the president will ultimately come up with a “formidable” nominee:

“It is an honor to serve in the White House alongside so many great colleagues and I know that the President will nominate a formidable replacement for Ambassador Haley,” she said. “That replacement will not be me,” Ivanka wrote.

Trump announced on Tuesday that former South Carolina Governor Haley will quit her post as the US envoy to the UN at the end of the year. Haley said there were no “personal reasons” for the resignation and felt that someone else should take over the job after her eight “intense” years as governor and UN envoy.

Having underscored that she won’t challenge Trump as another Republican candidate in 2020, she said she "looks forward to supporting the president" as he proceeds with his re-election bid and expressed gratitude for choosing her to represent the US at the United Nations.