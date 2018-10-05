WATCH New Video of Bill Clinton Mingling With Monica Lewinsky in Oval Office

The video shows Bill Clinton interacting with Monica Lewinsky on the day of one of their alleged trysts at the White House.

The William J. Clinton Presidential Library has released a video from over two decades ago, featuring then-US President Bill Clinton delivering a weekly radio address and then greeting people at the Oval Office, including then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

The footage was recorded on February 28, 1997 – the very day when Clinton and Lewinsky allegedly had a sexual encounter in the White House.

According to Fox News, the Clinton Library did not return their request for comment regarding this development, but the video’s description on YouTube suggests that it was released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.