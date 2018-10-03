Trump Has Call With Mexican President-Elect Lopez Obrador, Says ‘Great Call’

"Just spoke to President-Elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico. Great call, we will work well together!" Trump said in a Twitter message.
The White House said in a statement later on Wednesday that the two leaders discussed the newly negotiated United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on trade.
"Both presidents expressed their pleasure with the agreement and noted it would make the region stronger and more competitive," the statement said.
READ MORE: Trump Reaches New Trade Agreement With Canada & Mexico
The leaders of all three countries are expected to sign the agreement within 60 days, and then the treaty will need to get approval from their legislative bodies.
All comments
Show new comments (0)