Register
01:00 GMT +302 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2018

    Kavanaugh’s Classmate: ‘Brett Has Not Told the Truth’ About His Drinking Habit

    © REUTERS/ Jim Bourg
    US
    Get short URL
    111

    Professor Charles Ludington, a classmate of Brett Kavanaugh's while the two studied at Yale in the 1980s, said the Supreme Court nominee downplayed the degree of his drinking during his university years.

    Ludington, who teaches at North Carolina State University, said that he was troubled about Kavanaugh’s statement that he had never been drunk to the point of memory loss, the BBC reported.

    “I can unequivocally say that in denying the possibility that he ever blacked out from drinking, and in downplaying the degree and frequency of his drinking, Brett has not told the truth,” he said.

    CNN Center
    CC BY 2.0 / red, white, and black eyes forever / CNN Center
    Details, Details: CNN Publishes Fifth Kavanaugh Accuser Story After Person Recants
    Ludington said that he wasn’t so much troubled by Kavanaugh’s drinking, but rather by the possibility that the Supreme Court nominee made false statements under oath. “If he lied about his past actions on national television, and more especially while speaking under oath in front of the United States Senate, I believe those lies should have consequences,” he noted, saying that would speak to the FBI on Monday. He also said that Kavanaugh “was often belligerent and aggressive” while drinking at Yale.

    This is not the first time Kavanaugh’s excessive drinking has been discussed publicly. One of Kavanaugh’s classmates, asked by the New Yorker last week, also told the reporters that Kavanaugh was “relatively shy” until he drank, becoming “aggressive and even belligerent” after taking too many shots. However, another of Kavanaugh’s classmates, former NBA player Chris Dudley, told The Washington Post that he “never, ever saw Brett Kavanaugh black out” from alcohol consumption. 

    US President Donald Trump, who nominated Kavanaugh for the lifelong position of Supreme Court justice, said that he believed that Kavanaugh’s testimony before the Senate last Thursday was “excellent”.

    “He had a little bit of difficulty; he talked about things that happened when he drank. This is not a man who said that he was perfect with respect to alcohol,” Trump said during a news conference on Monday.

    Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that the FBI had been permitted by the White House to interview anyone they thought appropriate as a part of the investigation ordered last week into sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh. The investigation could thus expand from an initial limited list of witnesses, as long as the review is finished by the end of the week. The information came after Trump told reporters on Monday that the bureau should “interview anybody that they want within reason, but you have to say within reason.”

    “I want them to do a very comprehensive investigation, whatever that means, according to the senators and the Republicans and the Republican majority,” Trump said. “I want them to do that. I want it to be comprehensive. I think it’s actually a good thing for Judge Kavanaugh.”

    The FBI headquarters building in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2018 / YURI GRIPAS
    US Senate Delays Final Kavanaugh Vote One Week for FBI Investigation
    Previously the White House only gave the FBI the permission to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct by Christine Blasey Ford, who claimed that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and tried to remove her clothes at a high school party in the 1980s, and Deborah Ramirez, who alleged Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while drunk at a party at Yale, also in the early 1980s.

    READ MORE: Trump Orders FBI Investigation Into Allegations Against SCOTUS Nominee Kavanaugh

    A third woman who accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, Julie Swetnick, was accused by Trump of having “very little credibility.” The president, however, has indicated he’s open to changing his mind on his nominee, saying that “if they find something, I’m going to take that into consideration.” Kavanaugh has denied every allegation, calling Swetnick’s claims a “farce.”

    Related:

    Kavanaugh Vote Delayed, FBI to Investigate; Cosby Behind Bars; Friday Panel!
    Kavanaugh’s ‘Visceral Rage’ at Hearing Earns ‘Failing Grade’ - Lawyer
    Trump Orders FBI Investigation Into Allegations Against SCOTUS Nominee Kavanaugh
    US Senate Delays Final Kavanaugh Vote One Week for FBI Investigation
    CNN Publishes Fifth Kavanaugh Accuser Story After Person Recants
    Tags:
    sexual misconduct, nominee, Sexual Asssault, allegations, Supreme Court, Deborah Ramirez, Christine Blasey Ford, Brett Kavanaugh, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse