Register
20:43 GMT +330 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Michael McFaul back during his days as the US's ambassador to Russia.

    McFaul Slams Trump's Lack of Russia-Bashing, Demands 'Preemptive Sanctions'

    © Sputnik / Сергей Кузнецов
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Amid recognition by the US Treasury Department that Russia's economy was too large and well-integrated into the global economy to be slapped with Iran-style restrictions, the former US ambassador to Russia suggested that new sanctions against Moscow are important not because they work, but because they're the "morally justified" thing to do.

    In his latest op-ed for the Washington Post, Michael McFaul complained that "President Trump barely touched on Russia" in his UN General Assembly speech.

    Accusing Russia under President Putin of becoming "the world's greatest threat to the sovereignty of other nations" and "increasingly acting as a rogue state," McFaul demanded that Congress bring together the series of recently introduced anti-Russian bills and pass a unified single bill that lands on Trump's desk for signature before the upcoming midterm elections.

    The tough new sanctions, the Obama-era diplomat says, must include "preemptive sanctions that should go into effect automatically in response to future hostile Russian behavior," and hit "ongoing Russian illegal activity…with new sanctions." Sanctions should also hit Russian "traditional and social media entities," McFaul said, building on his earlier suggestion that Sputnik and RT be branded 'foreign agents'.

    A worker during steel-smelting at a Russian steelmaking plant (File)
    © Sputnik / Aleksandr Kondratuk
    US Treasury Admits Russian Economy Too Large for Iran-Style Sanctions
    New sanctions probably won't change Russia's "behavior," McFaul admits, but could deter future transgressions, and would "absolutely" demonstrate "American resolve to contain Putin's rogue actions."

    McFaul's sanctions-on-steroids proposal was met with mixed reviews. Receiving praise from his 'Russia hacked our elections' readers, the ex-diplomat was derided by others, who worried that such an escalation would only increase tensions, or suggested that McFaul didn't really seem to think things through.

    Russian senator Alexei Pushkov, who has a history of back and forth debate with McFaul going back to the American envoy's time in Moscow, joined in the criticism, calling sanctions "stupid" and pointing out that they fail to harm the Russian economy.

    Others pointed out the US's sordid record of military interventions and interference in the internal affairs of other states over the years, suggesting that maybe it's time for other countries to sanction the United States instead.

    A few others took to dismantling the minutia of McFaul's claims about Russia's malevolent actions point by point.

    Michael McFaul served as US ambassador to Russia between late 2011 and early 2014, and has been included in a Russian 'mirror sanctions' list for his role in harming Russia-US relations, making it impossible to travel to Russia. The ex-diplomat has repeatedly complained that the sanctions effectively ruined his academic career, and has even met with Russia's ambassador to the US to try to get him off the sanctions list. McFaul had a hard time accepting President Trump's victory in the 2016 elections, chalking it down to Russian meddling.

    Related:

    Turning Over Ex-US Envoy McFaul to Russia 'Beyond Belief' - Senator
    Ex-US Envoy McFaul Surprised US 'Kremlin Report' Took Much Time to Be Made
    Ex-US Envoy McFaul Asks Russia's Antonov for Help Getting Off Sanctions List
    Tags:
    preemptive sanctions, additional sanctions, sanctions, US Congress, Michael McFaul, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Code Red: Breathtaking Views of Autumn in Russia
    Code Red: Breathtaking Views of Autumn in Russia
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse