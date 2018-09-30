Trump Says World Respects US Again

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said after returning from the UN General Assembly that world leaders have respected the United States again.

"America is winning again. America is respected again. I have just left the United Nations. Believe me, they [world leaders] respect us now again," Trump said at a rally in West Virginia.

Trump began his UN speech on Tuesday by highlighting the progress his country purportedly made in less than two years of his presidency. The US president, in particular, said that his administration had achieved more results than previous administrations over same periods of time.

The world’s top diplomats and leaders at the United Nations met Trump's words with laughter and media paid attention to this. Trump later called these stories "fake news" adding that UN General Assembly participants did not laugh at him as they just "had a good time" with him.