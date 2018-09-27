Register
27 September 2018
    Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein pauses while announcing grand jury indictments of 12 Russian intelligence officers in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., July 13, 2018

    Trump Speaks With Rosenstein Who Allegedly Sought to Oust Him - White House

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump spoke with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is accused of covertly seeking to remove Trump from office, and their eagerly anticipated meeting was postponed until next week, according to a White House Pool report.

    "The president spoke with Rod Rosenstein a few minutes ago and they plan to meet next week," the White House Pool report stated.

    Rosenstein reportedly sought to oust Trump from office using a provision in the US Constitution that deals with unspecified presidential disabilities, according to published reports.

    The deputy attorney general denies the allegations.

    Thursday’s meeting was widely anticipated amid speculation that Trump would fire Rosenstein.

    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. gives reporters an update about the ongoing Russia investigation adding that President Donald Trump's campaign communications may have been monitored during the transition period as part of an incidental collection, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US May Release Russia Probe Transcripts After Lawmakers' Vote – Intel Committee
    Rosenstein is also in charge of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion and allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 US election.

    Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion, calling it a witch hunt as it has not found any evidence in well over a year.

    Russia has rejected any involvement in the US political system, saying the allegations have been invented to excuse the election loss of a political candidate as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

    Tags:
    "Russian meddling", 2016 US presidential elections, White House, Rod Rosenstein, Donald Trump, United States
    Votre message a été envoyé!
