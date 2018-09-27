Trump Hosts News Conference After UN Security Council Meeting

Regarding his Wednesday statement at the United Nations that Beijing is attempting to interfere in the upcoming US election, Trump vowed that when he called out the Chinese delegation straight to their faces that "China has never been challenged like this before."

Trump also said about Wednesday's interest rate hike at the Federal Reserve: "I'm not happy about that."

Allegations of sexual assault levied against Brett Kavanaugh, who has been nominated to the Supreme Court, are a "big, fat con job," Trump said. "What is going on? Why did they wait?" Trump said of Democrats, who he says waited to bring up the news at the last minute to delay voting on the nominee.

"The people are going to have to make a decision," Trump said about the upcoming Senate vote. He also predicted some Democrats would vote for Kavanaugh.

CNN's Jim Acosta demanded that Trump select a female reporter for a question after fielding his first three questions from male reporters. "It would be nice if a woman could get a question after me," Acosta said.

Costa then asked why Trump "always sides with the accused," as in those accused of sexual assault. Trump noted that he would watch Thursday's Senate hearing featuring Kavanaugh, and that if it seems Kavanaugh is guilty he may withdraw the nomination. Referring to what he calls Democrats' obstruction tactics, Trump lamented "If we brought George Washington here… the Democrats would vote against him. And he may have had a bad past, who knows." (George Washington owned slaves.)