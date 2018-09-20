Trump Welcomes Home Remains of 2 US-Korea War Soldiers for Burial

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the remains of two US soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War have been positively identified from bodies given to the United States by North Korea following a recent summit with leader Kim Jong-un.

"Army Master Sgt. Charles H. McDaniel, 32, of Vernon, Indiana, and Army Pfc. William H. Jones, 19, of Nash County, North Carolina, are the first American remains from North Korea to be identified as a result of my Summit with Chairman Kim," Trump said in a Twitter post. "These HEROES are home, they may Rest In Peace, and hopefully their families can have closure."

On August 1, a total of 55 boxes containing the remains of US soldiers killed during the Korean War were delivered to the US state of Hawaii as part of the agreement made by the two countries' leaders at their June 12 meeting in Singapore.

In July, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said that North Korea's decision to hand over the remains of US soldiers creates an encouraging environment for international diplomacy. Mattis said it was also possible that US military forces would go to North Korea to search for additional remains of fallen troops.

In addition, Australian Foreign Ministry also had discussed the possible return of the remains of Australian soldiers who were killed in the Korean War. According to the Australian War Memorial, over 17,000 Australian soldiers took part in the Korean War, 340 of whom were killed, over 1,200 were wounded and 29 became prisoners of war.