New Poll Reveals Who Are the Most Motivated Voters in US November Elections

The poll found 64 percent of all voters are "very motivated" to cast a ballot in November, but among Democratic women, 71 percent said they were "very motivated."
Sinclair said the number of Americans who are "very motivated" to vote dropped by approximately six points in the past month.
The poll surveyed 1,564 registered voters September 13-16, and has a margin of error of two percentage points.
