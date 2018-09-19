New Poll Reveals Who Are the Most Motivated Voters in US November Elections

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Democratic women are the most motivated group of American voters heading into the November 2018 midterm elections, a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll showed.

The poll found 64 percent of all voters are "very motivated" to cast a ballot in November, but among Democratic women, 71 percent said they were "very motivated."

READ MORE: DoJ, FBI to Host Live Midterm Election Day Watch — White House

© AP Photo / Robert F. Bukaty Trump: AG Jeff Sessions’ Job is Safe, At Least Until Midterm Elections

However, Morning Consult's Polling Director Tyler Sinclair is quoted as saying with less than 50 days before the midterm elections, "our polling shows a modest drop in voter enthusiasm among Democrats and Republicans."

Sinclair said the number of Americans who are "very motivated" to vote dropped by approximately six points in the past month.

The poll surveyed 1,564 registered voters September 13-16, and has a margin of error of two percentage points.