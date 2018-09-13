DoJ, FBI to Host Live Midterm Election Day Watch – White House

"DOJ and FBI will host a live Election Day Watch at the FBI’s Strategic Information and Operations Center to monitor and coordinate election-related activities," the statement said.
US Senator Richard Burr said in a press release on Wednesday that Trump’s new Executive Order was a a welcome response.
"The Executive Order signed today by President Trump strengthens our ability to quickly and appropriately hold responsible anyone who interferes in our elections," Burr, chairman of the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said in the release.
In May, the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence released the first installment of its ongoing Russia investigation, which included recommendations for strengthening election security, the release noted.
Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of interfering in the 2016 US election, saying the allegations have been invented to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate as well as deflect public opinion from actual instances of electoral fraud, corruption and other pressing issues.
