No Guarantee Kavanaugh's Accuser Will Testify Next Week - Senate Committee Chief

The Senate Judiciary Committee earlier stated that it will hold a hearing on September 24 in order to determine whether the Supreme Court nominee indeed sexually assaulted California Professor Christine Ford in the 1980s. Both the nominee and the accuser are expected to give their testimonies during the hearing.

US Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley revealed on September 18 that there is no confidence so far that Brett Kavanaugh's accuser, 51-year-old professor Christine Ford, would show up at the hearing scheduled for September 24, The Hill reported.

"We have reached out to her in the last 36 hours three or four times by email and we have not heard from them, so it kind of raises the question do they want to come to the public hearing or not," he said.

He further stated that there will be next to no point in holding the hearing if Ford doesn't show up for it, but expressed hope that she will decide to give her testimony after all.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has invited both Kavanaugh and Ford to give their testimonies during the hearing on September 24. Ford, who is currently a psychology professor at California's Palo Alto University, claims that Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, allegedly forced himself upon her in the 1980s while drunk.