20:09 GMT +318 September 2018
    U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh listens during his U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018.

    Trump Doubts FBI Should Be Involved in Kavanaugh Allegations

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    51-year-old Christine Ford, a professor at California's Palo Alto University, has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both high school students in the 1980s. The accusation has led to his appointment being temporally frozen until the matter is investigated by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

    President Donald Trump said that he doesn't think that the Federal Bureau of Investigation should look into the accusations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Reuters reported. The president also reportedly said that he supports the Supreme Court appointee, who, according to Trump, is "anxious to have his say." He added that he expects Kavanaugh's confirmation to be done as quickly as possible.

    "I don't think the FBI really need to be involved because they don't want to be involved. If they wanted to be, I would certainly do that, but as you know, they say this is not really their thing," the president said.

    President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, listens to a question during the third round of questioning on the third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington, to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.
    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    Trump Supreme Court Nominee, Accuser to Testify Publicly Monday

    The US Senate Judiciary Committee announced on September 17 that it would hold hearings in a week's time regarding the sexual misconduct accusations against Kavanaugh in order to decide the fate of his Supreme Court nomination. The committee expects both Kavanaugh and his accuser to show up on September 24.

    READ MORE: Lewinsky Expresses Her Feelings for Victim of Kavanaugh's Alleged Sexual Assault

    Christine Ford, a professor at California's Palo Alto University, claims that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s while drunk. In an interview with The Washington Post, she said that he forced himself upon her and covered her mouth so she couldn't scream. The Supreme Court nominee denies all the accusations and said that he was ready to give his testimony on the case.

    Tags:
    allegations, US Supreme Court, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Donald Trump, Brett Kavanaugh, United States
