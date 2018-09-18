Trump Doubts FBI Should Be Involved in Kavanaugh Allegations

51-year-old Christine Ford, a professor at California's Palo Alto University, has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both high school students in the 1980s. The accusation has led to his appointment being temporally frozen until the matter is investigated by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

President Donald Trump said that he doesn't think that the Federal Bureau of Investigation should look into the accusations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Reuters reported. The president also reportedly said that he supports the Supreme Court appointee, who, according to Trump, is "anxious to have his say." He added that he expects Kavanaugh's confirmation to be done as quickly as possible.

"I don't think the FBI really need to be involved because they don't want to be involved. If they wanted to be, I would certainly do that, but as you know, they say this is not really their thing," the president said.

The US Senate Judiciary Committee announced on September 17 that it would hold hearings in a week's time regarding the sexual misconduct accusations against Kavanaugh in order to decide the fate of his Supreme Court nomination. The committee expects both Kavanaugh and his accuser to show up on September 24.

Christine Ford, a professor at California's Palo Alto University, claims that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s while drunk. In an interview with The Washington Post, she said that he forced himself upon her and covered her mouth so she couldn't scream. The Supreme Court nominee denies all the accusations and said that he was ready to give his testimony on the case.