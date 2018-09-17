Lewinsky Expresses Her Feelings for Victim of Kavanaugh's Alleged Sexual Assault

The victim initially sent a letter containing her story anonymously to a Democratic lawmaker. It later became public, but without her consent. Several days after its publication, she decided to step forward and tell the story herself.

Monica Lewinsky said she was sorry for Christine Ford, whose sexual assault story was published without her consent. Earlier, media reported that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted Ford in the 1980s.

Lewinsky also praised Ford for bravely stepping out and telling the story herself in an interview with The Washington Post.

i am so sorry this woman was outed without consent. i’m sorry for what she endured as a teenager. and thank her for her bravery stepping forward. https://t.co/6LI9zXFnMt — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) September 16, 2018

Her comment on Twitter came hot on heels after the newspaper published an interview with 51-year-old Christine Ford, a professor at California's Palo Alto University, who claims that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s when they were both high school students.

Kavanaugh denies the allegations and said he was ready to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee if needed. Still, the story of his alleged sexual misconduct, first published anonymously on September 12 and, as it turned out, without the consent of Ford, halted the process of Kavanaugh's nomination as a Supreme Court justice.

Lewinsky was also involved in a sex scandal regarding her relationship with then US President Bill Clinton during her internship in the White House, when she was 22 years old. Many years later, she publically revealed the stress she endured as a result of the overwhelming media attention, criticism and even threats.