Butina's US Incarceration Rules Out Private Visits - Prisoner's Father

"We would love to support her by arriving and meeting her, but it is impossible now," Butin told Russia's Izvestia newspaper.
According to Butin, his daughter was not allowed to have outdoor exercise, watch TV or read newspapers.
Butina, a recent student and a highly visible political activist, was arrested in Washington, DC in mid-July on suspicions of acting as an agent for a foreign government. She has denied the accusations. Now Butina, who faces up to 15 years in jail, is being held in a prison in the US city of Alexandria, Virginia.
