Ex-Admiral Who Led bin Laden Raid Quits Pentagon Board – Reports

In 2011, Admiral McRaven was put in charge of Operation Neptune Star which aimed at eliminating then al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.

Retired US Admiral William McRaven, who was head of US Special Operations Command from 2011 to 2014, resigned from the Pentagon's technology advisory board Sunday, according to Defense News.

"I would consider it an honor if you would revoke my security clearance as well, so I can add my name to the list of men and women who have spoken up against your presidency," he stated.

McRaven left his post in the US Department of Defense following an op-ed in The New York Times where he harshly criticized President Donald Trump for revoking former CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance and asked him to revoke his own.

Trump revoked the security clearance of the former CIA head in August after a wave of criticism targeting the US president from the retired official. The White House stressed that the move was carried out in order to protect sensitive classified information from Brennan due to his "erratic conduct and behavior."