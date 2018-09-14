Register
01:00 GMT +315 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet in Pyongyang

    Pompeo Accuses Russia of Undermining Sanctions Policy on North Korea

    © Sputnik / Valeriy Sharifulin
    US
    Get short URL
    437

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Russia is working actively to undermine US sanctions against North Korea, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press conference on Friday, echoing accusations lodged a day earlier by US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

    “I spoke with Ambassador Haley about this earlier today, Russia has actively attempted to undermine the UN Security Council resolutions, the work of the 1718 Committee, the committee of the UN that evaluates compliance with sanctions by attempting to change the language there," Pompeo told reporters.

    The United Nations Security Council votes on a new sanctions resolution that would increase economic pressure on North Korea to return to negotiations on its missile program, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at U.N. headquarters
    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    Russia Waives Objections to UN Report on North Korea
    Pompeo was referring to the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea, a panel of experts created under UNSC Resolution 1718. Pompeo said he hoped the panel would remain independent and report on the facts and not allow a single country such as Russia to draft language.

    The top US diplomat said the committee should publish the unmodified document just as the originally intended to highlight the clear activities related to sanctions violations.

    He added that the United States was as committed as ever to enforcing UN sanctions in order to achieve full, verifiable denuclearization on the Korean peninsula.

    READ MORE: US Failing to Keep Up Its End of North Korea Bargain

    Haley on Thursday accused Russia of interfering in a UN report on the implementation of North Korea sanctions by pressuring the experts on the panel to make changes.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides guidance on a nuclear weapons program in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 3, 2017
    © REUTERS / KCNA
    North Korea Reportedly Concealing Further Nuclearization from US Intelligence
    On August 30, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said Russia has held up the publication of a report on North Korea by the 1718 committee because of disagreements over certain elements of the report, including the conduit of the business itself.

    He said he could not divulge details of the confidential draft compiled by the UN Security Council’s 1718 Sanctions Committee but said member states were concerned about repeated internet leaks.

    The United Nations has introduced multiple sanctions against North Korea in response to its repeated ICBM launches and nuclear tests. The world body, in particular, has restricted oil exports to Pyongyang, banned imports of textile products from North Korea as well as the country's access to gas liquids.

    READ MORE: Pyongyang Aims to Connect Railways of North, South Korea

    Related:

    Seoul, Pyongyang Open Joint Liaison Office in North Korea - Reports
    US to Call Special Session of UNSC on North Korea - Source
    Haley Claims Russia Interfered with UN Report on North Korea
    What is North Korea Actually Like?
    Russia Waives Objections to UN Report on North Korea
    Tags:
    accusations, interference, sanctions, UN, Mike Pompeo, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 8-14
    This Week in Pictures: September 8-14
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse