Pompeo Accuses Russia of Undermining Sanctions Policy on North Korea

“I spoke with Ambassador Haley about this earlier today, Russia has actively attempted to undermine the UN Security Council resolutions, the work of the 1718 Committee, the committee of the UN that evaluates compliance with sanctions by attempting to change the language there," Pompeo told reporters.
The top US diplomat said the committee should publish the unmodified document just as the originally intended to highlight the clear activities related to sanctions violations.
He added that the United States was as committed as ever to enforcing UN sanctions in order to achieve full, verifiable denuclearization on the Korean peninsula.
Haley on Thursday accused Russia of interfering in a UN report on the implementation of North Korea sanctions by pressuring the experts on the panel to make changes.
He said he could not divulge details of the confidential draft compiled by the UN Security Council’s 1718 Sanctions Committee but said member states were concerned about repeated internet leaks.
The United Nations has introduced multiple sanctions against North Korea in response to its repeated ICBM launches and nuclear tests. The world body, in particular, has restricted oil exports to Pyongyang, banned imports of textile products from North Korea as well as the country's access to gas liquids.
