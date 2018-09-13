US Senator Slams Govt Over Refuting Saudis Alleged Civilian Bombings in Yemen

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration is denying the self-evident truth that the Saudi-led coalition is killing women, children and other civilians in repeated air strikes in Yemen by approving the attacks, US Senator Chris Murphy said in a press release.

"How can the Trump administration deny what everyone can see with our own two eyes?" Murphy said in the release on Wednesday. "It is as clear as day that the Saudi-led coalition is recklessly — and likely intentionally — killing innocent civilians and children and they’re doing it with US bombs and so-called targeting assistance."

Murphy, a member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, criticized the Trump administration for certifying that the governments of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates were undertaking actions to reduce the risk of harm to civilians resulting from their military operations in Yemen.

Murphy claimed that much of the evidence cited in the certification by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo contradicted its conclusions. "These certifications are a farce and we should all be ashamed that our government is turning a blind eye to likely war crimes," Murphy said.

Civilian deaths in Yemen were increasing, not decreasing, with nearly every year growing more deadly than the last. In August, the Saudi-led coalition bombed a school bus, killing 44 children and ten adults, Murphy noted.