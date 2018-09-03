Bus With Palmers From Mecca Ablaze in Yemen: 2 Dead, 36 Injured - Reports

The bus was transporting Yemens after they had completed the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca this year, which is 1439 according to the Muslim calander.

Two people died and 36 were injured after one of the busses transporting pilgrims from Mecca to Al Urqub in Abyan governorate in the south of Yemen caught fire, an-Nuoba agency reported.

The hajj is one of the pillars of Muslim faith; every Muslim is obliged to make a pilgrimage to Mecca at least once in his or her lifetime.

This year, 22,500 Russians from 60 of the country's federal subjects performed the hajj. Millions of Muslims travel to Saudi Arabia annually to visit the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

