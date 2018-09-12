Register
15:57 GMT +312 September 2018
    The Google logo is shown reflected on an adjacent office building in Irvine, California, U.S. August 7, 2017

    US Mainstream Media Ignore Google's Alleged Bias Toward Clinton in 2016 Election

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    News about a senior Google employee allegedly trying to increase Latino voter turnout to help Hillary Clinton win the US 2016 presidential polls was broken by Fox News' Tucker Carlson during his evening show on Monday.

    A report about Google's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential elections has been ignored by morning shows of three major American news networks, such as ABC's Good Morning America, CBS's This Morning and NBC's Today, according to the website NewsBusters.

    Even though the story was broken by Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night, ABC, CBS and NBC all preferred to keep mum on the topic on Monday morning, with ABC instead broadcasting an interview with Donald Trump Jr., who specifically focuses on tech companies' censorship-related issues.

    READ MORE:  Google It: Web Search Engine Labels Trump as 'Idiot'

    During Monday's Tucker Carlson Tonight program, the host said that the show had managed to obtain an email from Eliana Murillo, a senior Google employee, who claimed that she had used the company's resources to expand voter turnout in a bid to help the Clinton campaign during the 2016 elections.

    "In her email, Murillo touts Google's multi-faceted efforts to boost Hispanic turnout in the election. She knows that Latinos voted in record-breaking numbers, especially in states like Florida, Nevada and Arizona, the last of which she describes as 'a key state for us.' She brags that the company used its power to ensure that millions of people saw certain hashtags and social media impressions with the goal of influencing their behavior during the election," Carlson pointed out.

    He added that at the end of the day, Google was disappointed about Murillo's efforts because she acknowledged in the email that "we never anticipated that 29 percent of Latinos would vote for [then-presidential candidate Donald] Trump."

    READ MORE: It Must Have Been Love? Hillary Clinton Says Trump 'Obsessed' With Her

    Carlson also said that after they reached out to Google, the company admitted that the email was real and that "it showed a clear political preference."

    "Their only defense was that the activities it described were either non-partisan or weren't taken officially by the company. But of course they were both," Carlson stressed.

    He expressed concern about the fact that even though many in Google knew about the situation, his show has seen no evidence that "anyone in the company disapproved of it or tried to rein it in."

    READ MORE: US Senator Sees No Evidence of Widespread Voter Fraud in 2016 Elections

    This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    How US Meddles in Other Nations' Elections 'in the Interests of Democracy'
    In late August, Trump lambasted tech giant Google for spreading misinformation about him and accused the company of hiding stories with positive content about his presidency.

    He tweeted that "Google search results for 'Trump News' shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media" and that "Google and others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good."

    "They are controlling what we can and cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!" Trump pointed out.

    Commenting on Trump's claims, the company said that Google search results didn't favor a particular political ideology.

    Hillary Clinton Again Proclaims Russia, FBI to Blame for Failed Presidential Bid
    Hillary Clinton Calls for ‘National Commission’ to Investigate Election Meddling
    Clinton Saga Continues: Watchdog Publishes New Batches of Hillary’s Emails
