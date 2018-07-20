Google It: Web Search Engine Labels Trump as 'Idiot'

Netizens opposing the policies of the current American president have apparently found a new way to strike at him by tinkering with one of the world’s most popular web search tools.

Type the word ‘idiot’ in Google’s image search tab, and pictures of US President Donald Trump are among the first results delivered by the search engine.

According to CNET news website, this development was caused by online activists protesting against Trump’s policies who managed to influence the search engine’s algorithm and create a link between the image of the US president and the word ‘idiot.’

© Photo : Screenshot Screenshot

The trend reportedly started when Reddit users began upvoting "a post containing a photo of Trump and the word," along with the fact that the song American Idiot was used by protesters in London during Trump’s trip to England, The Guardian notes.

As CNET points out, in 2009 Google had to offer an explanation about the way it search algorithms work when an offensive caricature of then-First Lady Michelle Obama started appearing as one of the first search results.

"Search engines are a reflection of the content and information that is available on the Internet. A site's ranking in Google's search results relies heavily on computer algorithms using thousands of factors to calculate a page's relevance to a given query," the company said.

READ MORE: 'Off With His Head'! WATCH Protesters in Oregon Execute Trump Pinata

Earlier, activists in Portland, Oregon decapitated a Trump piñata to protest the president’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards undocumented migrants.

And during Trump’s visit to England, thousands of Britons staged a mass protest rally carrying a massive balloon portraying Trump as an angry toddler in diapers.