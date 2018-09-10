Most US Voters Believe Anonymous Allegations Against Trump - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The majority of US voters believe the allegations that US President Donald Trump's aides work behind his back to prevent him from actions they consider harmful to the country, a newly published poll revealed on Monday.

Fifty-five percent of Americans think that the allegations in the anonymous opinion piece published by The New York Times last week are true, according to the Quinnipiac poll. At the same time, 51 percent of voters think that the author of the op-ed did the wrong thing by publishing the allegations anonymously.

"American voters believe those tales of intrigue coming from the Trump White House, but they think it's wrong to tell those tales anonymously," Assistant Director of the Quinnipiac University Poll Tim Malloy said.

© AP Photo / Evan Vucci Nearly Half of Americans Dissatisfied With Trump’s Job Performance - Daily Poll

The mentioned the anonymous op-ed was published by the New York Times on Wednesday. It was allegedly written by a current senior Trump administration official who sharply criticized the president. The official claimed in the article that cabinet members shortly after Trump became president considered invoking the 25th amendment to remove him from office, but felt the process was too complex.

READ MORE: Obama Blasts Current US Presidency, Trump Says His Speech 'Good for Sleeping'

In a note before the article, The New York Times said it took the "rare step" of publishing the anonymous op-ed essay because it was "the only way to deliver an important perspective to our readers." The publication said the author, a senior Trump administration official, requested anonymity to protect his or her job.

READ MORE: Americans More Likely to Vote for Democrats in November — Poll