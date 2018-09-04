Americans More Likely to Vote for Democrats in November – Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - About 50% of Americans tend to vote for Democrats in the upcoming midterm congressional elections in November, a new poll published by USA Today and Suffolk University showed on Tuesday.

Exactly a half, or 50 percent of registered voters said they would support Democratic congressional candidates in their district, while 39 percent said they preferred Republicans, the poll found.

Another 58 percent said they want to elect members of Congress who will stand up to US President Donald Trump. At the same time, only a third of voters want to see the legislative branch cooperate with the White House.

Only 40 percent of those polled said they approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 56 percent said they disapprove of his performance.

The poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters between August 23 and August 28 and has a margin of error of 3 percent.