Americans More Likely to Vote for Democrats in November – Poll

Exactly a half, or 50 percent of registered voters said they would support Democratic congressional candidates in their district, while 39 percent said they preferred Republicans, the poll found.
READ MORE: US Democrats Limit Superdelegates Powers to Vote on Presidential Nominees
Only 40 percent of those polled said they approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 56 percent said they disapprove of his performance.
The poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters between August 23 and August 28 and has a margin of error of 3 percent.
All comments
Show new comments (0)