Register
05:02 GMT +305 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    White House policy assistant Zina Bash was accused of being a neo-Nazi on Twitter after making an unfortunate hand gesture.

    The Resistance Freaks Out After Woman Stretches Hand at SCOTUS Hearing

    © C-SPAN
    US
    Get short URL
    210

    The Trump Resistance brigades on Twitter have identified the newest target of their ire: White House policy assistant Zina Bash. Her crime? Stretching her hand during a three-hour plus Senate confirmation hearing.

    Bash was sitting behind Trump Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday. Twitter users were quick to pick up that she, at one point, made the "OK" symbol with her hand, a sign that has recently been appropriated by white nationalists.

    The only problem is that all indicators seem to point to it being entirely unintentional. Bash's mother is of Mexican descent, and her father's side is Jewish. In fact, Bash's grandparents were Holocaust survivors.

    After a Twitter account claiming to belong to a rogue staffer of the United States Mint shared a video of Bash flashing the "white power sign" during the hearings, it blew up. Resistance Twitter firebrand Amy Siskind wondered, "What fresh hell is this!!!???"

    "Kavanaugh's assistant Zina Bash giving the white power sign right behind him during the hearing? This alone should be disqualify!!!" she said in a now-deleted tweet.

    Other verified, or "blue check" Twitter users have chimed in to call Bash a "neo-Nazi," "racist" and "white supremacist."

    After the term "Zina Bash" racked up more than 70,000 tweets, Twitter decided to label the topic a "conspiracy theory" it in its trending section.

    That's because friends of Bash's came swiftly to her defense — as did her husband, who tweeted that neither of them have anything to do with hate groups. US Attorney for the Western District of Texas John Bash tweeted, "The attacks today on my wife are repulsive. Everyone tweeting this vicious conspiracy theory should be ashamed of themselves. We weren't even familiar with the hateful symbol being attributed to her for the random way she rested her hand during a long hearing," he said.

    The libertarian DC think tank Cato Institute's Senior Fellow in Constitutional Studies, Ilya Shapiro, who knows Bash personally, tweeted that his friend is "not a white supremacist."

    Journalist Katie Herzog called on Twitter users to "attack her for her politics, not her posture," calling the analysis of the brief video "some Qanon level bullshit."

    While there is no indication that Bash, who has worked on immigration policy for the White House, is a white nationalist, there have been government officials focusing on immigration policy who have had their ties to the resurgent white nationalist movement exposed.

    Sputnik News reported that on August 28, a Department of Homeland Security analyst working on immigration, who was appointed by President Trump, resigned after emails linking him to prominent leaders of the so-called alt-right movement were leaked.

    Related:

    The Kremlin Line? Facebook’s Latest Ban Nets Resistance Pages, Anti-Trump Events
    ‘Andres Manuelovich’: The Resistance Links Mexico’s New President to Russian Op
    US Twitter to International Olympic Committee: Welcome to The Resistance
    'Let's Go Back to the 90s': Resistance Movement Aims to Beat Digital Depression
    The Revolution Will Be Graded: Harvard’s ‘Resistance School’ Counters Trump
    To the Barricades: Standing Rock Vows Resistance to Trump and Big Oil
    Who Will Lead the Resistance: Anarchists, Socialists or Democrats?
    Tags:
    US Supreme Court, immigration, white supremacists, white nationalists, Neo-nazis, resistance
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse