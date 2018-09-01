Register
01:48 GMT +301 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The logo of the US Department of Homeland Security

    Leaked Emails Show Recently Resigned DHS Staffer’s Ties to White Nationalists

    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    US
    Get short URL
    0 12

    A Department of Homeland Security analyst working on US immigration policy resigned on Tuesday after emails linking him to prominent white nationalists were leaked. The staffer, Ian Smith, attended a handful of meetings at the White House, according to reports.

    One email released by The Atlantic was a dinner invitation to Smith which promised the gathering would be "judenfrei," a term used by Nazis during the Holocaust to refer to areas that were ethnically cleansed of Jews.

    Smith responded by saying "they don't call it Freitag [Friday] for nothing," using another German term. Smith noted his plans to go to the bar and "talk to people like Matt Parrot, etc.," referring to the then-spokesman for the Traditionalist Worker Party, a recently defunct neo-Nazi group.

    Smith was a Trump political appointee who, prior to coming to work for the administration, penned op-eds in The Hill, The Daily Caller and National Review promoting his hardline immigration views.

    One email was sent to both him and the prominent white nationalist Richard Spencer. In another, Smith complains of having missed an "NPI" event, referring to Spencer's National Policy Institute.

    Smith also recommended a person whom The Atlantic did not name for a job at a "prominent, Trump-supporting media outlet," which was also not named. Smith said of the potential employee that he "writes for Radix, Amren, VDare and Chronicles under a pseudonym." Radix is a magazine run by Richard Spencer; Amren refers to American Renaissance, a white supremacist publication; VDare is an alt-right, anti-immigrant website; Chronicles refers to Chronicles Magazine, a publication of the paleoconservative Rockford Institute think tank.

    Andriy Parubiy, member of the Yulia Tymoshenko Bloc, on Maidan Square in Kiev. (File)
    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    ‘No One Seemed Troubled’: Ukrainian Neo-Nazi Leader Gets Warm Welcome in US

    Smith also worked at the Immigration Reform Law Institute, a law-focused branch of the Federation for American Immigration Reform think tank.

    While at DHS, Smith wasn't a supervisor, nor was he "just some low-level schlub who didn't do anything," an anonymous government official told the Washington Post.

    Former colleagues of Smith's say he was repeatedly sent to attend immigration meetings at the White House that were organized by senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller to fill in for his boss, DHS Assistant Secretary for Border, Immigration and Trade Policy Michael Dougherty when Dougherty couldn't make it. Miller did not reply to the Post's requests for comment.

    More than a decade ago, Spencer and Miller also appear to have had some kind of relationship. Emails obtained by the Electronic Intifada show Spencer, who was at the time organizing an immigration debate for the Duke Conservative Union between Peter Laufer, currently a professor of journalism, and Peter Brimelow, who founded VDare, writing that "Stephen Miller and I will leave early to do more set-up," Spencer told Laufer, who emailed the exchange to the outlet.

    Brimelow also attended a party at Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow's house in mid August.

    Related:

    DHS Chief Suggests ‘Foreign Influence’ Behind Deadly Charlottesville Violence
    Trump Directs Pentagon, DHS to Deploy National Guard to Border
    Activist: DHS Order on El Salvador Will ‘Break Up Families’
    Former DHS Undersecretary Calls for US to Arm Iran Protesters With IEDs
    DHS: Overwhelming Majority of Imprisoned Migrants Enter US Illegally
    US Senator Urges DHS to Block Kaspersky Lab Software From US Election Systems
    Tags:
    Neo-nazis, white supremacists, white nationalists, Department of Homeland Security, Trump Administration
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 25-31
    This Week in Pictures: August 25-31
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse