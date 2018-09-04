Clinton Uses Labor Day to Target Republican Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh

Ex-presidential candidate Clinton claimed that Kavanaugh’s appointment would lead to “widening the disparity in power between corporations and workers.”

While honoring workers on America's Labor Day holiday, Hillary Clinton stated that ”there’s no better time” to speak about President Donald Trump’s nominee for the US Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, CNN reported. On Twitter, she pointed out that Kavanaugh’s record on labor cases during his time as a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia showed that he acts primarily in the interest of corporations.

Happy Labor Day. There's no better time to talk about why workers’ rights would suffer if Brett Kavanaugh, whose hearings for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court start tomorrow, is confirmed. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 3, 2018

“With Kavanaugh on the Court, a 5-4 hard-right majority would be even more aggressive in siding with corporations over people,” Clinton tweeted on Monday.

Clinton mentioned several incidences, noting that Kavanaugh “severely limited union rights and allowed major damage to federal workers' ability to bargain collectively.”

She detailed a 2014 case regarding a killer whale that drowned a SeaWorld trainer in which Kavanaugh dissented with the Labor Department’s move to sanction SeaWorld, suggesting that the suit “stormed headlong into a new regulatory arena.” She also called attention to a 2016 case in which the Supreme Court nominee wrote a majority opinion that union members cannot display pro-union signs on company property.

The Senate will begin Supreme Court confirmation hearings on Tuesday. Kavanaugh was nominated by Trump to become POTUS's second conservative judge to hold the life-long position. This would be his final confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Kavanaugh, 53, has served in the Washington DC judicial system for 12 years. Neal Katyal, an acting solicitor general in the Obama administration and a law professor at Georgetown University in Washington, called him “one of the most respected judges currently serving.”

According to NPR, one of Kavanaugh’s most notorious quotes came from a 2015 speech at Catholic University's law school, in which he compared the work of a judge to the work of a baseball umpire, saying that the most important quality to be a good judge is “don’t be a jerk.”