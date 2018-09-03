Register
03 September 2018
    In this April 3, 2015, photo, intern Jessica Lis works at the Ready for Hillary super PAC offices in Arlington, Va. When Hillary Rodham Clinton announces her presidential campaign, as expected, more than a dozen people in a nondescript office building overlooking the Potomac River will blast out the news by email and social media to millions of her supporters, urging them to sign onto her campaign

    'No Wonder She Wasn't Elected': Twitter Enraged by Clinton's Unpaid Internships

    The former Democratic Party presidential candidate has a record of offering no monetary compensation to campaign staff during elections, despite enjoying large campaign war chests.

    Hillary Clinton is in the news again, this time over reports that her New York City office is offering a four month autumn internship which offers no pay, stipends, or college credit. The internship positions, posted on the Clinton Foundation's website, run from mid-September to mid-December, and require "a minimum of three days per week" of work.

    According to more detailed documents obtained by The Daily Caller, the positions, whose criteria includes "a high level of professionalism and discretion," "strong research and writing skills," "a diligent work ethic," etc., are unpaid. The posting, which encourages undergraduates from all majors to apply, does not seem to offer any other forms of compensation, such as school credit or a stipend, either.

    Ariana Grande performs during Aretha Franklin's funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
    © AFP 2018 / Angela Weiss
    Slick Willie's Back: Twitter Goes Nuts Over Bill Clinton Oggling Ariana Grande
    Clinton, who raised over $1.4 billion during the 2016 election cycle, including over $200 million from Super PACs, faced criticism back then for offering interns "free coffee" and "the chance to make history" instead of pay. During the Democratic Party primaries, Clinton contender Bernie Sanders paid his campaign interns $10.10 an hour.

    Upon hearing about the positions, the internet vented its anger on Twitter, with users calling the Clintons' hiring practices "shameful" and suggesting that the internships were evidence of hypocrisy on the part of the Democrats, who have talked a great deal about decent, well-paid job opportunities for young people during elections.

    Others nervously asked whether the new batch of interns was an indication of another run for office by Clinton, who failed in her presidential bids in 2008 and 2016.

    A few defenders of the former presidential candidate suggested that an internship would be a good way to get experience, and was standard practice, with others sarcastically challenging the notion.

    Others still suggested that the interns should receive "hazard pay," given President Bill Clinton's record of sexual abuse scandals involving interns going back to the 1990s. 

    Finally, a few users urged the media to "stop" reporting on the former candidate, saying that America was "all Hillaryed out."

