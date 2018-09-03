Shooting in California's San Bernardino Injures at Least 10 - Police

At least 10 people were injured as a result of a shooting that took place at 10:45 p.m. local time (05:45 GMT) in a common area of the residential complex in San Bernardino.
According to the San Bernardino Police spokesman, no suspects have been detained yet.
At least 10 victims were shot overnight at an apartment complex on 1277 East Lynwood Drive in San Bernardino, according to @SanBernardinoPD. Authorities have not pronounced anyone deceased, but some of the victims are in extremely critical condition, police say. No suspect info.— Kurt Chirbas (@kchirbas) 3 сентября 2018 г.
