City of Bismarck to Vote in Fall on Arming US School Guards With Assault Rifles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The city of Bismarck, Nebraska, will vote in September to approve a request by the local police department to arm school guards with assault rifles, Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch told Sputnik.

"The request has been recommended by our budget committee for approval, but the request will not be voted on until the Bismarck City Commission meeting at the end of September," Draovitch said.

Draovich said the police department made a request in the city’s 2019 budget for $25,750 for ballistic protection vests for the school officers, rifles, safes that the rifles will be kept in together with first-aid kits.

The requested rifles are manufactured by Smith and Wesson and are the same model found in every police squad car with the department, Draovich added.

The Bismarck Police Department’s School Resource Officers are licensed peace officers who are trained to handle the rifles as every other officer is on the force, Draovitch noted.

Bismark city officials considered the plan after a former student in the US state of Florida engaged in a deadly shooting incident on February 14 at the Stoneman Douglas High School.

In the wake of the Florida shooting, US President Donald Trump said teachers should be authorized to carry weapons and stricter background checks must be enforced for gun buyers.