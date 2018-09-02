Register
23:32 GMT +302 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Spaceship

    ‘Never Been Busier’: New Space Race Brings Boom Times Back to ‘Space Coast’

    © Sputnik / Sputnik
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    With world powers like the US, China and Russia fighting for dominance in space, the so-called Space Coast of the US - the region in Florida surrounding the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station where all NASA-launched manned space flights depart - is making a comeback in a big way.

    According to a Saturday report by Stars and Stripes, since the US shuttle program, carried out by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), ended seven years ago, the region's unemployment rate has gone from 12 percent to 3.9 percent thanks to new, diverse companies contributing to a revitalized space race. 

    Brave New World
    Sci-Fi Space Wars?

    "It's a great time on the Space Coast," one employee, who works at a shop by the Kennedy Space Center that sells 50th anniversary Apollo moon landing T-shirts, launch patches and replica astronaut suits, recently told Stars and Stripes. "How could we not have a smile on our faces?"

    Many businesses selling space shirts on Brevard County's Space Coast are thriving.

    "We've never been busier," said Merritt Island Space Shirts president Brenda Mulberry stated, adding that the store had more than doubled its business since the end of the shuttle program seven years ago.

    Although the end of the shuttle program initially resulted in the loss of over 9,000 jobs, employment is now on the rise, as the Kennedy Space Center diversifies its economy, becoming the prime region where US spacecraft are assembled.

    For example, Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer added nearly 1,000 jobs in the region over the past few years, while US aerospace and defense company Northrop Grumman introduced an additional 3,000.

    The introduction of Tesla founder Elon Musk's SpaceX and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos's Blue Origins has driven down unemployment significantly in the area.

    "To see a young, brash guy doing what Elon did and succeeding at it, and coming in at a price point that made the industry very anxiety-ridden, that sort of let people know that they hadn't lost the Cape," Dale Ketcham, vice president of government and external relations at the state's spaceport authority, Space Florida, recently told Stars and Stripes. 

    India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C38, carrying Cartosat-2 and 30 other satellites, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, June 23, 2017
    © REUTERS / P. Ravikumar
    India’s First Manned Space Mission to Focus on Micro-Gravity Experiment

    According to Lynda Weatherman, president and CEO of the Space Coast Economic Development Commission, diversification of the economy was imperative to drive growth in the region.

    "When you have that food chain of the industry is when you have the depth and strength of industrial base — we are not relying on one facet of [the business]," she said.

    There have been 15 launches from the Space Coast this year alone, to date. By 2021, there are expected to be at least 48 launches annually.

    "When I watch it on TV and I see the space shuttle or SpaceX, it's like, 'Oh, God, I used to do that,' " Jody Tobin, who started Space Coast Segway Tours, which offers land-based excursions for cruise passengers from Port Canaveral.

    "[The Space Coast] isn't at full throttle, but slowly and surely, within the next three to four years, Brevard County will be hitting on all 12 cylinders again," he said.

    Related:

    Trump Provided Safe Space for Nationalists to Come Into the Open - Researcher
    India's Second Moon Mission as Complex as NASA's Apollo Mission - Space Agency
    PhD on US Space Force: 'We Don't Need to Repeat Mistakes Made on Earth in Space'
    Twitter Trolls Trump's Space Force With Hilarious Logo Designs
    Professor Explains if Establishment of US Space Force Really Necessary
    Tags:
    spaceship, space, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse