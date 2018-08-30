Register
August 2018
    FB Sorry for Pulling Anne Frank Center's Post With Nude Holocaust Victims

    Faced with the current rise of right-wing activism, the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect has had direct confrontations with Facebook, demanding that the social network remove online posts that promote Holocaust denial.

    Facebook apologized after it removed an article about Holocaust awareness in the US posted by the New York-based non-profit organization, the Daily Mail reported.

    While the article, titled “Americans and the Holocaust. Scary numbers,” shared by the Anne Frank Center from the Daily Kos, a group blog and internet forum, on August 21, appeared on Twitter, it was abruptly blocked by Facebook, which said that the post contained images of nude children.

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion at Cortex Innovation Community technology hub Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in St. Louis
    © AP Photo / Jeff Roberson
    'Holocaust Denial is Still There, Facebook Still Pushes That Line' – Campaigner
    The image attached to the post depicts a group of naked, emaciated children, even though the age and poor quality of the image obscures much of the scene.

    The article revealed the results of a recent survey that showed that almost a third of Americans believe that considerably fewer than six million Jews perished in the Holocaust and that a hefty 45 per cent of Americans are unable to name a single concentration camp.

    ​Hi @Facebook, you removed our post promoting the need for Holocaust Education for apparently violating community standards. You haven't given us a reason, yet allow Holocaust Denial pages to still exist. Seems a little hypocritical?(the post was the exact same as the tweet below) https://t.co/H4bYTdEQp3

    ​“These numbers are alarming, but this is why we do what we do. Currently only 10 states mandate Holocaust and Genocide Education. How do we counter ignorance about the Holocaust with knowledge, compassion and understanding?” the Anne Frank Center wondered in an accompanying caption.

    A few hours later, however, Facebook restored the post and apologized for the error.

    ​This isn’t the first time Facebook has struggled with historically important images involving nudity. In 2016, the social network took down a widely-known Vietnam War-era photo of a naked nine-year-old girl fleeing a napalm strike.

    Facebook restored the photo after a public outcry, citing its historical importance.

    READ MORE: Zuckerberg Rules Out Banning Holocaust Deniers from Facebook

    The Anne Frank Center preserves the legacy of the young diarist who was killed in the Holocaust through education and arts programs.

    One of the most discussed Jewish victims of the Holocaust, Anne Frank gained fame posthumously with the publication of “The Diary of a Young Girl,” where she documents her life in hiding from 1942 to 1944, during the German occupation of the Netherlands in WWII.

