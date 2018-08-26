US Police Confirm Mass Shooting in Jacksonville, 'Multiple Fatalities' (VIDEO)

On Sunday, a shooting occurred during the Madden 19 TournamentGLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville, Florida. According to reports, the shooter has been killed after gunning down at least four people and injuring 10 others.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Department has called the incident a "mass shooting" in a tweet.

Jacksonville police say the suspected shooter died at the scene, while many were in lockdown at the marketplace.

Police said that many people are still hiding at the scene. "We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don't come running out. #TheLandingMassShooting," the office wrote on Twitter.

According to Complexity Gaming, organizer of the Madden video game tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, "there appears to have been a shooting at the event."

The Sheriff Department has confirmed that there have been multiple fatalities.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is reportedly in contact with Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams regarding the shooting at the Madden Tournament, according to the City of Jacksonville's verified Twitter account.

