US Judge Rejects Trump's Order to Ease Firing Federal Staff

Judge Jackson stated in her Saturday ruling that the orders "impair the ability of agency officials to keep an open mind, and to participate fully in give-and-take discussions, during collective bargaining negotiations."
The rejected orders were signed by US President Donald Trump in May in a bid to help cabinet secretaries "award good federal employees and to remove poor performers more quickly."
The second order reduced the number of hours that federal employees can be paid for union work, while the third one meant to curtail the labor contract bargaining window between the government and unions.
