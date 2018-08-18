Trump Accuses Social Media of Discriminating Against Conservatives

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at social media networks following a recent report, saying that Twitter was allegedly limiting the ability of users to search for prominent Republicans.

The US president has criticized social media for silencing conservatives amid the recent Vice report, revealing that Twitter was gagging right-wing lawmakers on its platform. Responding to Vice's request on the issue, a Twitter spokesperson explained that some accounts are not automatically populating in their search box and "shipping a change to address this."

Social Media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won’t let that happen. They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

The president went on to talk about censorship on the social media platform, explaining how he views the idea of limiting the ability to see some accounts.

…..Censorship is a very dangerous thing & absolutely impossible to police. If you are weeding out Fake News, there is nothing so Fake as CNN & MSNBC, & yet I do not ask that their sick behavior be removed. I get used to it and watch with a grain of salt, or don’t watch at all.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

Trump once again reminded that this situation "cannot be allowed to happen", saying that every person, both good or bad, should have the right to participate.

….Too many voices are being destroyed, some good & some bad, and that cannot be allowed to happen. Who is making the choices, because I can already tell you that too many mistakes are being made. Let everybody participate, good & bad, and we will all just have to figure it out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

In late July, Vice revealed that Twitter was using "shadow banning": narrowing the ability of users to search for prominent Republicans. Thus, the search for any of them or their names will no longer auto-populate in the drop-down search box. Though they could be still found if you do a full search, which, as Vice noted, is more cumbersome, and the accounts will auto-populate if you already follow the person in question.

The media went further, demanding answers from the social media platform, emailing screenshots, illustrating the problem. The report says that "social media companies would suppress certain political points of view should concern every American," explaining that Twitter "owes the public answers to what's really going on."

