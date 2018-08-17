Register
16:34 GMT +3
17 August 2018
    Newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump salutes as he presides over a military parade during Trump's swearing ceremony in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017

    Trump Cancels Military Parade Over Price Tag, Hopes to Hold It Next Year

    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    US
    0 11

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - On Friday US President Donald Trump said in a statement that he had canceled plans to hold a military parade in Washington, DC after finding out the high cost, despite the Pentagon announcing late Thursday night that it would postpone the event for at least a year due to the price tag.

    "The local politicians who run Washington, DC (poorly) know a windfall when they see it. When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up!" Trump said in a Twitter post.

    The US president added that "maybe" the event would be held next year and stated that now the country can "buy some more jet fighters."

    READ MORE: US Military Supports Anything Keeping Paychecks Rising — Ex-US Army Officer

    DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, when addressing the statement, claimed that she was "the local politician," mentioned by the US president.

    "Yup, I’m Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington DC, the local politician who finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities ($21.6M) of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad)," she stated in a Twitter message.

    US military soldiers march during the Veterans Day Parade in New York
    © AFP 2018 / Jewel Samad
    Trump Military Parade Estimated to Cost $92 Million - Reports
    Trump later announced that instead of hosting the parade he would go to Paris in order to celebrate the end of World War I on November 11.

    Pentagon Spokesman Col. Rob Manning said in a press release late Thursday that the parade would not be held as planned on November 10, 2018, and officials were exploring the idea of holding the celebration in 2019. US media outlets have reported that the majority of the cost would be used to pay for the troops and equipment that would be part of the parade.

     

    Tags:
    military parade, parade, Pentagon, Donald Trump, Washington, United States
