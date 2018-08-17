Trump Cancels Military Parade Over Price Tag, Hopes to Hold It Next Year

"The local politicians who run Washington, DC (poorly) know a windfall when they see it. When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up!" Trump said in a Twitter post.
The US president added that "maybe" the event would be held next year and stated that now the country can "buy some more jet fighters."
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, when addressing the statement, claimed that she was "the local politician," mentioned by the US president.
"Yup, I’m Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington DC, the local politician who finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities ($21.6M) of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad)," she stated in a Twitter message.
Pentagon Spokesman Col. Rob Manning said in a press release late Thursday that the parade would not be held as planned on November 10, 2018, and officials were exploring the idea of holding the celebration in 2019. US media outlets have reported that the majority of the cost would be used to pay for the troops and equipment that would be part of the parade.
