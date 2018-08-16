'Shame and Sadness': Vatican Expresses Support for Victims of Predator Priests

The Vatican said in a statement on Thursday Pope Francis was on the side of victims of more than 300 predator priests in the United States accused of a sexual abuse and rape of more than 1,000 children in the state of Pennsylvania.

"Victims should know that the pope is on their side. Those who have suffered are his priority, and the Church wants to listen to them to root out this tragic horror that destroys the lives of the innocent," the Vatican said in a statement.

On Tuesday, a grand jury report revealed more than a half million internal church documents from "secret archives" maintained by every diocese in the state, which contained both allegations and admissions of the abuse and cover-up.

Moreover, the cover-up lasted decades as the church hierarchy attempted to delay accountability until the statute of limitations would run out and therefore prevent prosecution, making nearly every instance of abuse too old to be prosecuted.

The report identified 301 Catholic priests as predators and more than 1,000 child victims, with the grand jury noting that the likely number of victims was in the "thousands".

The report also recommended that the state eliminate the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse, create a civil window so older victims can sue for damages and clarify criminal penalties for failure to report abuse.