15 August 2018
    Jeff Ament, from left, Matt Cameron, and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 11, 2016, in Manchester, Tenn.

    Pearl Jam Poster Depicting Bald Eagle Eating Trump Ruffles Feathers (PHOTO)

    © AP Photo/ Amy Harris
    US
    102

    American rock band Pearl Jam landed in hot water this week over an official poster promoting a show in Missoula, Montana ‒ one that featured US President Donald Trump lying dead near a burning White House.

    The work, which was a collaborative effort by the band's Jeff Ament and artist Bobby Draws Skulls, also shows the White House on fire and Trump being picked at by a bald eagle as US Senator Jon Tester flies over the flaming residence on a tractor.

    The poster was released ahead of the band's Monday show and done in support of Tester, a Democrat serving the Treasure State who is seeking his third term in the US Senate, Pitchfork reported.

    ​In addition to the poster, the band also shared an image of an early sketch for it. "Y'all know the deal. We're at a tipping point and it's time for action. Jon Tester is the real deal and nobody cares more about our country and especially Montana," a message from Ament on the drawing reads.

    NOFX singer “Fat Mike” Burkett poses as he prepares to sign a fan's poster at a book signing at Parnassus Books in Nashville, Tenn.
    © AP Photo/ Erik Schelzig
    ‘That Sucked’: US Punk Band NOFX Loses Fans, Backers Over Las Vegas Shooting Joke (VIDEO)

    According to the Missoulian, both Ament and Tester are from Montana's Big Sandy area, and Pearl Jam has previously put on shows in support of the 61-year-old politician's campaigns in 2005 and in 2012.

    Tester's Republican opponent, Matt Rosendale, released a statement on Tuesday, calling the work "disgusting."

    "This poster from Pearl Jam is disgusting and reprehensible," Rosendale said. "It depicts a dead President Trump and a burning White House. It's time for Jon Tester to denounce this act of violence and blatant display of extremism!

    Netizens, on the other hand, are split on the matter, with many in support and others, not so much.

    ​The poster flap comes after the band, known for hits such as "Jeremy" and "Black," allowed the Trump baby inflatable to be stationed outside at their London show at the O2 arena in July. During the concert, singer Eddie Vedder addressed the Trump administration, saying that 45 was "bringing people together in a great way."

    "When you get 250,000 protestors of all ages, cultures, different sexual orientations… you know, maybe he's uniting people in a way that could be needed in the near future," entertainment website NME quoted Vedder saying.

    In response to the backlash, Tester's campaign told the Missoulian Wednesday that it was not involved in the making of the poster and that the show was not a part of a fundraising event, even though the campaign had purchased several tickets and created ticket packages that served as a fundraiser.

    Tags:
    posters, Pearl Jam, Donald Trump, Montana, United States
    Miss World Winners: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout Years
