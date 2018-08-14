Register
17:14 GMT +314 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    U.S. President Donald Trump attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

    Trump Reportedly Mispronounces Nepal as 'Nipple,' Bhutan as 'Button' at Briefing

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    US
    Get short URL
    101

    Although the American president is not new to political gaffes in the media and on social networks, some regard his faux pas not as a frustrating sign, but a prerequisite for an open relationship with other countries.

    According to a report by Politico, during a 2017 internal briefing ahead of a meeting with the Indian prime minister, US President Trump mispronounced the name of the country “Nepal” as “nipple” and laughingly referred to Bhutan as “button.” In response, a White House representative told the magazine that people who attended the meeting “don’t remember” the president’s “nipple” remark.

    The report goes on to sum up Trump’s other  “diplomatic faux pas” during his first year as president, including when he reportedly had an urge to call Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the afternoon, Washington time, which is essentially late evening hours in Tokyo, prompting presidential aides to explain to him the idea of time zones.

    "He wasn’t great with recognizing that the leader of a country might be 80 or 85 years old and isn’t going to be awake or in the right place at 10:30 or 11 p.m. their time," Politico quoted a former Trump NSC staffer as saying.

    Another person reportedly close to Trump explained his sudden inclinations by his natural impulsivity and tendency to act on a whim.  While some view inappropriate remarks violating protocol as “disrespect,” which is potentially damaging for America’s image abroad, others agree that all presidents learn on the job and Trump’s at times ignorance of regulations, conversely, allow for candid talks with his counterparts.

    “The president has developed strong relationships and good rapports that are not only friendly, but also allow for candid conversations with many of America’s closest allies,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Politico.

    "He has even worked the phone with our competitors, injecting stability into bilateral relationships that are undergoing contentious, but necessary readjustments to place American interests first. Foreign leaders appreciate that the president is willing to take their calls day and night."

    Previously, he was reported to have made a number of ignorant slip-ups during official addresses. For instance, while meeting with a group of African countries at the United Nations General Assembly last September, Trump, in public remarks, referred to the country of Namibia as “Nambia.”

     Separately, speaking to an audience in the Oval Office in January, he infamously referred to a range of African nations as well as El Salvador and Haiti as “shithole countries,” fueling a fierce debate and a severe backlash worldwide.

    READ MORE: Ex-Trump Aide Omarosa Claims Melania 'Can't Wait to Divorce' Donald — Reports

    Related:

    US Defense Spending Bill: Trump Delays F-35 Sale to Turkey as Tensions Rise
    Ex-Trump Aide Omarosa Claims Melania 'Can't Wait to Divorce' Donald - Reports
    Trump Has 'Bizarre' Desire to Call Macron Without Particular Aim - Reports
    Trump Denies Ex-White House Aide's Allegations of Using Racial Slur
    Trump Has 30 Days to Update Congress on Saudi, UAE Objectives in Yemen - NDAA
    Tags:
    briefing, speech, address, language, backlash, debate, presidency, diplomacy, faux pas, Donald Trump, Bhutan, Nepal, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse