US Commerce Dept Calls for Anti-Dumping Duties on Steel Flanges From India

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Indian suppliers have sold stainless steel flanges to the United States at unfair prices and should be subject to antidumping and anti-subsidy penalties, the US Commerce Department said in a press release.

"The Department of Commerce determined that exporters from India have sold stainless steel flanges in the United States at 19.16 to 145.25 percent less than fair value," the release said on Monday.

© AFP 2018 / RAVEENDRAN US to Push Military Hotline Agenda in Ministerial Dialogue With India – Source

The department also determined that India is subsidizing steel flange producers at rates ranging from around 5 percent to more than 200 percent.

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) will make a final decision on September 24, the release said. If the ITC agrees with the determination the Commerce Department will begin implementing antidumping and anti-subsidy duties on Indian steel flange imports.

2017 imports of India stainless steel flanges to the United States were estimated at $44 million, according to the release.