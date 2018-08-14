US Commerce Dept Calls for Anti-Dumping Duties on Steel Flanges From India

"The Department of Commerce determined that exporters from India have sold stainless steel flanges in the United States at 19.16 to 145.25 percent less than fair value," the release said on Monday.
The US International Trade Commission (ITC) will make a final decision on September 24, the release said. If the ITC agrees with the determination the Commerce Department will begin implementing antidumping and anti-subsidy duties on Indian steel flange imports.
2017 imports of India stainless steel flanges to the United States were estimated at $44 million, according to the release.
