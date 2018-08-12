Trump Calls Former Aide Manigault-Newman 'Lowlife' Ahead of Memoir Release

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump said his former aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman, who wrote a memoir painting Trump as a "racist" suffering from "mental decline," was a "lowlife".

Manigault-Newman’s book "Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House" is set to be released on Tuesday, however, excerpts from the memoir have been circulating in the media.

"Lowlife… She’s a lowlife," Trump said, when asked about Manigault-Newman and her book at a bikers event in New Jersey on Saturday, as quoted by the USA today news outlet.

Manigault-Newman appeared in Trump’s TV show The Apprentice in 2004. In 2017, she worked in his administration before her resignation in December of that year. After the resignation, media suggested that Manigault-Newman had been actually dismissed from her position.

Trump’s former aide is not the first to publish a book about her work during the Trump administration. In April, former FBI chief James Comey released a memoir "A Higher Loyalty" in which he criticized Trump, too.