Trump Calls Former Aide Manigault-Newman 'Lowlife' Ahead of Memoir Release

Manigault-Newman’s book "Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House" is set to be released on Tuesday, however, excerpts from the memoir have been circulating in the media.
"Lowlife… She’s a lowlife," Trump said, when asked about Manigault-Newman and her book at a bikers event in New Jersey on Saturday, as quoted by the USA today news outlet.
Trump’s former aide is not the first to publish a book about her work during the Trump administration. In April, former FBI chief James Comey released a memoir "A Higher Loyalty" in which he criticized Trump, too.
