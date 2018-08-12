Register
01:30 GMT +312 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. first lady Melania Trump (File)

    FLOTUS Folks Become US Citizens as Their Lawyer Attacks Trump Immigration Policy

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    By attempting to label family reunification programs encoded into long-standing US immigration policy as ‘chain migration,’ Trump seeks to demonize a process of legal family reunion used by his own grandparents.

    On Friday, First Lady Melania Trump's personal immigration attorney harshly criticized US President Donald Trump's antagonism toward ‘chain migration,' a process in which US citizens or permanent residents can sponsor family members to enter the US, calling the president's demonization of the popular program "unconscionable." 

    East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington is seen under stormy skies
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    It’s Huuuuuge: US Budget Deficit Under Trump Rises 21%, Widest Gap in Six Years

    "This is a tradition that happens in all rank and all files of life, whether you're president of the United States — and this is the first naturalized first lady that we have — or people who eventually navigate through the waters into America," US immigration attorney Michael Wildes told CNN on Friday.

    Wildes, a high-profile immigration attorney, represented Melania's parents, who became naturalized US citizens on Thursday.

    The first lady's parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, have been living in the US as permanent residents after leaving their homeland of Slovenia.

    Melania Trump sponsored her parents so that they could receive a permanent resident ‘green card' prior to becoming US citizens.

    Trump's grandfather, Friedrich Trump — who was born in Germany — and his Scottish-born mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, took advantage of the family-based immigration process to legally enter the US. 

    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif addresses media during a press conference in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016
    © AP Photo / Petr David Josek
    Iran FM Slams Trump's 'Shameful Remarks' About US Economic Crackdown on Turkey

    "Calling this ‘chain migration' is really outside of the ethos of what was intended," Wildes recently said on MSNBC.

    "This whole notion of chain migration is actually a beautiful bedrock of immigration law and policy called family reunification," Wildes added.

    "Imagine this: People will work harder and love more and do more for America knowing that their loved ones, their immediate relatives, their parents, their children [are here]. Chain migration, no, [it's called] family reunification."

    MSNBC news host Erin Burnett aired clips of Trump referring to ‘chain migration' as "horrible, horrible," a "disaster," a "killer" and "terrible."

    "You bring one person in, and you end up with 32 people," Trump said in one of the clips, referring repeatedly to the biased label.

    "We have to end ‘chain migration,'" the president declared.

    According to Wildes, it's "unconscionable to scare people into believing that," adding that Melania asked for the lawyer's help with the "intentions of bringing her family here — like everybody else would."

    Related:

    Mysterious Package Mentioning Trump Falls From Sky in New Jersey
    Space Force: Trump’s Gift to Defense Contractors
    Trump Says Had 'Very Good Phone Call' With French President Macron on Trade
    ‘N-Word’ Tapes: Omarosa Says Trump Caught on Recording Using Racial Slurs
    Fake Views: Trump Jr. Shares Doctored Image Inflating Dad’s Poll Numbers (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    lawyer, policy, immigration, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Discover New Worlds and Empires: Most Interesting Parks From Pole to Pole
    Discover New Worlds and Empires: Most Interesting Parks From Pole to Pole
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse