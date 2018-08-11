Monsanto Ordered to Pay $289Mln to Dying Man for Causing Cancer – Reports

The jury deliberated for three days before concluding that the firm had failed to warn its clients about cancer risks associated with the product's main ingredient, glyphosate, USA Today reported.
The 46-year-old plaintiff, DeWayne Johnson, came in contact with the substance for years as a school groundkeeper, using up hundreds of gallons at a time, his lawyer reportedly said.
He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2014, a type of cancer that affects white blood cells. A year later, the World Health Organization concluded that glyphosate was probably carcinogenic.
