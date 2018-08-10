Fake Views: Trump Jr. Shares Doctored Image Inflating Dad’s Poll Numbers (PHOTO)

Donald Trump Jr. shared a poorly edited still from a TV report comparing “Trump and Obama by the numbers,” which boosted the current president’s approval rating by a whopping 10 percentage points.

The image, which may or may not have been edited by Trump Jr. himself, was removed by Trump Jr. from his Instagram account after people dragged him on social media.

— William LeGate (@williamlegate) August 8, 2018

It showed President Donald Trump's approval rating to be at 50 percent, according to polls. It's actually at 40.

"I guess there is a magic wand to make things happen," Trump Jr. wrote.

© CNN Original CNN report on "Trump and Obama by the numbers" from which Donald Trump Jr. shared a doctored image.

The image appears to have come from a CNN segment on Monday fact checking President Trump's claim he has "better numbers than Obama at this point, by far."

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

According to Gallup, the source of the poll, the president's approval rating is "weak historically."