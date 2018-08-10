Fake Views: Trump Jr. Shares Doctored Image Inflating Dad’s Poll Numbers (PHOTO)

The image, which may or may not have been edited by Trump Jr. himself, was removed by Trump Jr. from his Instagram account after people dragged him on social media.
— William LeGate (@williamlegate) August 8, 2018
It showed President Donald Trump's approval rating to be at 50 percent, according to polls. It's actually at 40.
"I guess there is a magic wand to make things happen," Trump Jr. wrote.
The image appears to have come from a CNN segment on Monday fact checking President Trump's claim he has "better numbers than Obama at this point, by far."
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018
According to Gallup, the source of the poll, the president's approval rating is "weak historically."
