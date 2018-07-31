Trump Reveals Price He's Ready to Pay for Border Security

"I don’t care what the political ramifications are, our immigration laws and border security have been a complete and total disaster for decades, and there is no way that the Democrats will allow it to be fixed without a Government Shutdown," Trump said in a Twitter message.
As the president noted, the government shutdown was "a very small price to pay for a safe and Prosperous America!"
READ MORE: Trump Wants Maximum Border Security Over Mexico's Murder Rate
Earlier on Tuesday, media reports suggested Trump had backed off his call for a shutdown, and Congressional lawmakers said they did not believe a shutdown would happen before the midterm elections in November.
All comments
Show new comments (0)