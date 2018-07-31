Trump Wants Maximum Border Security Over Mexico's Murder Rate

On July 29, President Donald Trump called on Congress to fix immigration laws, demanding Democratic cooperation.
One of the reasons we need Great Border Security is that Mexico’s murder rate in 2017 increased by 27% to 31,174 people killed, a record! The Democrats want Open Borders. I want Maximum Border Security and respect for ICE and our great Law Enforcement Professionals! @FoxNews— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 июля 2018 г.
The presidential statements that appeared over a week were intended to pressure the opposition in Congress, as Trump's immigration bill supported by conservative Republicans failed to pass the House of Representatives last week.
READ MORE: Trump: If We Don't Get Border Security, I Would Shut Down Gov'tMexico, as well as termination of the diversity visa lottery and more harsh detention rules for illegal migrants. The bill comes in line with the so-called zero-tolerance policy to the towards undocumented migrants, the current administration adheres to.
The migration crisis in the US has escalated gradually over information about 2,000 children separated at the US-Mexico border with their families. It sparked mass outrage among US establishment, politicians and society.
